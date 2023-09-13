News & Insights

Japan's new foreign minister is a woman, while pro-Taiwan lawmaker gets defence

Credit: REUTERS/ISSEI KATO

September 13, 2023 — 01:12 am EDT

Written by Sakura Murakami, Chang-Ran Kim, Kantaro Komiya for Reuters ->

Recasts, adds details of appointments

TOKYO, Sept 13 (Reuters) - Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida has picked a woman as foreign minister and appointed as defence minister a politician who has worked to build ties with Taiwan, Wednesday's new cabinet line-up showed.

The choices spotlight a face of Japan with greater gender equality and a stronger approach on defence that Kishida seeks to project as he battles sagging ratings, before his term as leader of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party is set to end next year.

Yoko Kamikawa, a former justice minister who oversaw the execution of key members of the Aum Shinrikyo doomsday cult responsible for the deadly sarin gas attack on the Tokyo subway in 1995, becomes foreign minister.

Top government spokesperson Hirokazu Matsuno added that the role of defence minister goes to Minoru Kihara, a pro-Taiwan politician who has visited the island in the past and belongs to a Japan-Taiwan interparliamentary group.

Kihara is a former vice minister of defence.

(Reporting by Sakura Murakami, Chang-Ran Kim, Kantaro Komiya; Editing by Miral Fahmy and Clarence Fernandez)

((Sakura.Murakami@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.