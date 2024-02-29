News & Insights

Companies

Japan's NEC says JAE stake sale 'reasonable' from economic perspective

Credit: REUTERS/TORU HANAI

February 29, 2024 — 02:36 am EST

Written by Makiko Yamazaki for Reuters ->

By Makiko Yamazaki

TOKYO, Feb 29 (Reuters) - NEC 6701.T on Thursday said selling part of its stake in Japan Aviation Electronics (JAE) 6807.T back to the listed subsidiary was "reasonable", in a defence of its decision after criticism from some shareholders.

The Japanese conglomerate in a statement said it "determined that it is reasonable to accept JAE's tender offer (to buy back its shares) from an economic perspective," taking into account tax benefits among other factors.

Some investors called for NEC and JAE to cancel the deal and consider alternatives, following reports that multiple global funds had offered to pay large premiums to buy out the aviation components and equipment supplier.

JAE in a separate statement on Thursday said its tender offer ended in success on Wednesday, buying back half of NEC-owned shares. After the deal and share cancellation, NEC's stake in JAE will fall to around 33% from a little over 50%.

NEC said it expects to book about 44 billion yen ($293.84 million) in profit from the sale at parent level for the year ending March.

The existence of alternative offers raised questions as to whether the companies acted in the best interest of all shareholders.

Hong Kong-based Oasis Management this month filed an injunction to block the deal, but that was dismissed by the Tokyo District Court.

Chicago-based Curi RMB Capital said it plans to seek the companies' board minutes under court permission to evaluate the decision-making process.

($1 = 149.7400 yen)

(Reporting by Makiko Yamazaki; Editing by Christopher Cushing)

((Makiko.Yamazaki@thomsonreuters.com; +81-3-4563-2805;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Companies
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.