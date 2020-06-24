Japan's NEC says board to discuss capital alliance with NTT

(Adds context)

TOKYO, June 25 (Reuters) - Japan's NEC Corp said on Thursday it will discuss forming a capital alliance with telecommunications company Nippon Telegraph and Telephone (NTT) at its board meeting later in the day.

NEC's comments in a statement follow a Nikkei business daily report that NTT will take a 5% stake in the electronics company for about 60 billion yen ($560 million).

Through the capital alliance, NTT and NEC, a main network equipment supplier to NTT, hope to beef up efforts to develop fifth-generation (5G) wireless technologies where Japan is lagging China and the United States, the Nikkei said.

NTT, previously state-owned and which has wireless carrier NTT DoCoMo Inc under its wing, has strong preference for domestic suppliers for its core networks as it is involved in various government projects.

NEC's statement did not give any further details. The Nikkei said NEC hopes to expand its currently limited overseas presence through the capital alliance.

NTT and Toyota Motor Corp have invested about $1.8 billion in each other to work together on developing smart cities. ($1 = 107.0400 yen) (Reporting by Makiko Yamazaki Editing by Chang-Ran Kim; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman) ((Makiko.Yamazaki@thomsonreuters.com; +81-3-4563-2805)) Keywords: NTT NEC/ALLIANCE (UPDATE 1)

