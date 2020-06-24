Japan's NEC says board to discuss capital alliance with NTT

TOKYO, June 25 (Reuters) - Japan's NEC Corp 6701.T said on Thursday it will discuss a capital alliance with telecommunications conglomerate Nippon Telegraph and Telephone (NTT) 9432.T at its board meeting later in the day.

The statement follows a Nikkei business daily report that NTT will take a 5% stake in the electronics company for about 60 billion yen ($560 million).

($1 = 107.0400 yen)

(Reporting by Makiko Yamazaki Editing by Chang-Ran Kim)

((Makiko.Yamazaki@thomsonreuters.com; +81-3-4563-2805))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.