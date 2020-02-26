Japan's national insurance to cover Novartis' gene therapy Zolgensma - NHK

Japan's national insurance plans to cover Novartis' gene therapy drug Zolgensma, national broadcaster NHK reported.

Zolgensma, used to treat spinal muscular atrophy (SMA), costs $2.1 million per treatment in the United States. The drug has been approved for use by the Japanese government and discussions on pricing will be held by the Ministry of Health, Labor and Welfare, NHK reported.

