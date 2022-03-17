Japan's Murata sees partial restart of quake hit factories

TOKYO, March 18 (Reuters) - Japan's Murata Manufacturing Co Ltd 6981.T said it plans to restart production on Friday at two of four factories whose operations were halted following an earthquake that jolted the country's northeast late on Wednesday.

Kyoto-based Murata, the top global supplier of ceramic capacitors uses in smartphones and cars, said it aims to restart production at two facilities in Fukushima prefecture on Friday.

Two further factories remain out of action, a company spokesperson said, with a fire that broke out at a factory in Tome in Miyagi prefecture that produces chip inductors causing some damage to equipment.

The disruption caused by the magnitude 7.4 tremblor has shone a spotlight on Japan's leading role in producing precision components vital for electronics and autos production when global supply chains are under COVID-19 pandemic related strain.

(Reporting by Shinji Kitamura and Sam Nussey; Editing by Stephen Coates)

((sam.nussey@tr.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.