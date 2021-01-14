Japan's Murakami-backed fund to launch counterbid for Carlyle's buyout of Japan Asia Group

TOKYO, Jan 14 (Reuters) - A Japanese activist fund backed by veteran investor Yoshiaki Muarkami said on Thursday it would lunch a counterbid for energy and environment firm Japan Asia Group 3751.T, which is a buyout target of Carlyle Group CG.O.

City Index Eleventh said in a statement that it would offer 840 yen per share to buy JAG, higher than Carlyle's offer of 600 yen.

(Reporting by Junko Fujita; editing by John Stonestreet)

