US Markets
CG

Japan's Murakami-backed fund to launch counterbid for Carlyle's buyout of Japan Asia Group

Contributor
Junko Fujita Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/ISSEI KATO

A Japanese activist fund backed by veteran investor Yoshiaki Muarkami said on Thursday it would lunch a counterbid for energy and environment firm Japan Asia Group, which is a buyout target of Carlyle Group.

TOKYO, Jan 14 (Reuters) - A Japanese activist fund backed by veteran investor Yoshiaki Muarkami said on Thursday it would lunch a counterbid for energy and environment firm Japan Asia Group 3751.T, which is a buyout target of Carlyle Group CG.O.

City Index Eleventh said in a statement that it would offer 840 yen per share to buy JAG, higher than Carlyle's offer of 600 yen.

(Reporting by Junko Fujita; editing by John Stonestreet)

((813-4563-2711, junko.fujita@thomsonreuters.com, Reuters Messaging:junko.fujita.reuters.com@reuters.net;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

CG

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular