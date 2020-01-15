Japan's MUFG to promote deputy president Kamezawa to CEO -Nikkei

Adds details from report, MUFG comment

TOKYO, Jan 15 (Reuters) - Japan's Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc (MUFG) 8306.Twill promote Deputy President Hironori Kamezawa to CEO, the Nikkei business daily reported on Wednesday, saying the reshuffle would take effect in April.

Outgoing CEO Kanetsugu Mike will become a vice-chairman of the group, the Nikkei said, adding Mike will stay as a head of MUFG Bank.

"These reports are not based on any announcement by MUFG," MUFG said.

(Reporting by Takashi Umekawa, writing by Kaori Kaneko; editing by Jason Neely and Louise Heavens)

