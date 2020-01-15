Japan's MUFG to promote deputy president Kamezawa to CEO -Nikkei

TOKYO, Jan 15 (Reuters) - Japan's Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc (MUFG) 8306.T plans to promote Deputy President Hironori Kamezawa to CEO, the Nikkei business daily reported on Wednesday.

He will assume the post in April, the Nikkei reported.

