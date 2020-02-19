Japan's MUFG to invest 80 bln yen in Singapore's Grab - Nikkei

TOKYO, Feb 19 (Reuters) - Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group 8306.T is investing up to 80 billion yen ($726 million) in Singapore-based ride-hailing company Grab as part of a capital and business alliance, the Nikkei reported Wednesday.

MUFG Bank and Grab would jointly develop a smartphone app-based loan and insurance business, with an announcement due shortly, the newspaper said.

An MUFG spokeswoman said MUFG was not the source of information for the report and declined to comment further. Grab did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Japan's SoftBank Group Corp 9984.T and Toyota Motor Corp 7203.T are also investors in Grab, which is Southeast Asia's biggest ride-hailing company.

(Reporting by Takashi Umekawa, Kevin Buckland and Anshuman Daga; Editing by Edmund Blair)

