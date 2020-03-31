Japan's MUFG to book $3.3 bln hit after Asian units' stock plunge due to coronavirus

Contributor
Takashi Umekawa Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Toru Hanai

Japan's Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc (MUFG) said on Tuesday it would book a one-off charge of about 360 billion yen ($3.3 billion) for the year through March as the share price of its Asian units dropped due to the coronavirus.

TOKYO, March 31 (Reuters) - Japan's Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc (MUFG) 8306.T said on Tuesday it would book a one-off charge of about 360 billion yen ($3.3 billion) for the year through March as the share price of its Asian units dropped due to the coronavirus.

(Reporting by Takashi Umekawa, Editing by Andrew Heavens)

((Takashi.Umekawa@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More