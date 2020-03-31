Japan's MUFG to book $3.3 bln hit after Asian units' stock plunge due to coronavirus

TOKYO, March 31 (Reuters) - Japan's Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc (MUFG) 8306.T said on Tuesday it would book a one-off charge of about 360 billion yen ($3.3 billion) for the year through March as the share price of its Asian units dropped due to the coronavirus.

