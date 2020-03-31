Japan's MUFG to book $3.3 bln hit after Asian units' stock plunge due to coronavirus

By Takashi Umekawa

TOKYO, March 31 (Reuters) - Japan's Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc (MUFG) 8306.T said on Tuesday it would book a one-off charge of about 360 billion yen ($3.3 billion) for the year through March as the share price of its Asian units dropped due to the coronavirus.

For the full year through March, MUFG, the country's largest lender by assets, reiterated its forecast for a net profit of 750 billion yen. The lender will announce its full-year results in May.

The biggest hit came in at 212.8 billion yen from PT Bank Danamon Indonesia Tbk BDMN.JK, of which MUFG Bank Ltd owns 94.1%, while booking 130.5 billion yen of charge at Thailand's Bank of Ayudhya PCL BAY.BK, it said in a statement.

The Japanese lender will also book some 20 billion yen charge on Security Bank Corp SECB.PS of the Philippines, a spokeswoman Kana Nagamitsu said.

MUFG Bank owns 76.9% of Bank of Ayudhya BAY.BK and 20% of Security Bank Corp SECB.PS.

Under accounting rules, if its units' shares close below 50% of the average price MUFG paid for their stake at the end of quarter, the Japanese bank is required to reassess the value of the holding and book a one-time charge.

"We do not put undue emphasis on fluctuations in the share price, and intend to continue to help raise the value of our partner banks," said the spokeswoman.

Global stock markets have plunged due to the escalating coronavirus outbreak, which has claimed more than 37,500 lives worldwide, according to a Reuters tally.

($1 = 108.4500 yen)

