Japan's MUFG reports ATM troubles because of system glitch

Contributor
Takashi Umekawa Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/ISSEI KATO

The main banking unit of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc said on Tuesday about 180 ATMs were not working in the morning due to a system glitch, with some machines eating customers' cash cards and bank books.

TOKYO, June 8 (Reuters) - The main banking unit of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc 8306.T said on Tuesday about 180 ATMs were not working in the morning due to a system glitch, with some machines eating customers' cash cards and bank books.

The system trouble occurred from 9:55 a.m to 10:05 a.m. (0055 to 0115 GMT), according to a spokesman for the bank. The problem was caused by an application failure, and the bank is investigating how many ATMs are still not working, he said.

(Reporting by Takashi Umekawa)

((Takashi.Umekawa@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters