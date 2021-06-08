Japan's MUFG reports ATM troubles because of system glitch

TOKYO, June 8 (Reuters) - The main banking unit of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc 8306.T said on Tuesday about 180 ATMs were not working in the morning due to a system glitch, with some machines eating customers' cash cards and bank books.

The system trouble occurred from 9:55 a.m to 10:05 a.m. (0055 to 0115 GMT), according to a spokesman for the bank. The problem was caused by an application failure, and the bank is investigating how many ATMs are still not working, he said.

(Reporting by Takashi Umekawa)

((Takashi.Umekawa@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.