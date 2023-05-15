News & Insights

Japan's MUFG forecasts 16% rise in annual net profit

Credit: REUTERS/Toru Hanai

May 15, 2023 — 03:41 am EDT

Written by Makiko Yamazaki for Reuters ->

TOKYO, May 15 (Reuters) - Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc (MUFG) 8306.T, Japan's largest lender, said on Monday it expects a 16% increase in net profit for the current business year.

The banking group forecast a record 1.3 trillion yen ($9.63 billion) in net income for the year ending March 2024. The annual forecast compared with the 1.18 trillion yen average of 14 analysts' estimates compiled by Refinitiv.

($1 = 135.0500 yen)

