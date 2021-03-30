Japan's MUFG flags possible $300 mln loss related to U.S. client

Contributors
Sam Nussey Reuters
David Dolan Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Kim Kyung Hoon

The brokerage arm of Japan's Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group on Tuesday flagged potential losses of around $300 million at its European subsidiary related to an unnamed U.S. client.

Adds details

TOKYO, March 30 (Reuters) - The brokerage arm of Japan's Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group 8306.T on Tuesday flagged potential losses of around $300 million at its European subsidiary related to an unnamed U.S. client.

The potential loss does not have any material impact on the business capability of the securities arm, or its European unit, Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co Ltd said in a statement.

It did not name the U.S. client. However, the revelation comes after global banks, including rival Nomura Holdings 8604.T, were bracing for the fall-out from the downfall of hedge fund Archegos Capital.

(Reporting by Sam Nussey and David Dolan; Editing by Kirsten Donovan and Louise Heavens)

((sam.nussey@tr.com; https://twitter.com/SamNusseyRTRS; +81345632760;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters