Japan's MUFG cuts annual net profit estimate to 520 bln yen

TOKYO, April 30 (Reuters) - Japan's Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc 8306.T said on Thursday it had cut its annual net profit estimate for the year ended in March to 520 billion yen ($4.9 billion) from 750 billion yen, primarily due to a one-off charge at its Thai unit.

($1 = 106.6100 yen)

(Reporting by Takashi Umekawa; editing by David Evans)

((Takashi.Umekawa@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.