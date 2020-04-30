Japan's MUFG cuts annual net profit estimate to 520 bln yen

Contributor
Takashi Umekawa Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Toru Hanai

Japan's Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc said on Thursday it had cut its annual net profit estimate for the year ended in March to 520 billion yen ($4.9 billion) from 750 billion yen, primarily due to a one-off charge at its Thai unit.

TOKYO, April 30 (Reuters) - Japan's Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc 8306.T said on Thursday it had cut its annual net profit estimate for the year ended in March to 520 billion yen ($4.9 billion) from 750 billion yen, primarily due to a one-off charge at its Thai unit.

($1 = 106.6100 yen)

(Reporting by Takashi Umekawa; editing by David Evans)

((Takashi.Umekawa@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters