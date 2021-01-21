Japan's MUFG Bank to introduce fees on dormant accounts from July

TOKYO, Jan 22 (Reuters) - The banking unit of Japan's Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc 8306.T said on Friday it would introduce maintenance fees on dormant accounts from July.

MUFG Bank will charge an annual fee of 1,320 yen ($12.74)including tax for new accounts in which transactions have not been made for two years since they are opened, it said in a statement.

