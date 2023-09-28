Japan's moon transportation startup ispace delays NASA-partnered mission to 2026

TOKYO, Sept 28 (Reuters) - Japan's moon transportation startup ispace inc 9348.T said on Thursday it would postpone a future lunar landing mission by a year to 2026 to reexamine a payload commissioned by U.S. NASA, coupled with component supply delays.

Tokyo-based ispace attempted its first lunar landing with the Hakuto-R Mission 1 spacecraft in April, which failed due to altitude miscalculation.

There is no change to the launch schedules of its second mission in 2024, ispace added in a Thursday disclosure to investors.

(Reporting by Kantaro Komiya; Editing by Himani Sarkar)

((Kantaro.Komiya@thomsonreuters.com; Twitter: @kantarokomiya;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.