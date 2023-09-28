News & Insights

Companies

Japan's moon transportation startup ispace delays NASA-partnered mission to 2026

September 28, 2023 — 02:54 am EDT

Written by Kantaro Komiya for Reuters ->

TOKYO, Sept 28 (Reuters) - Japan's moon transportation startup ispace inc 9348.T said on Thursday it would postpone a future lunar landing mission by a year to 2026 to reexamine a payload commissioned by U.S. NASA, coupled with component supply delays.

Tokyo-based ispace attempted its first lunar landing with the Hakuto-R Mission 1 spacecraft in April, which failed due to altitude miscalculation.

There is no change to the launch schedules of its second mission in 2024, ispace added in a Thursday disclosure to investors.

(Reporting by Kantaro Komiya; Editing by Himani Sarkar)

((Kantaro.Komiya@thomsonreuters.com; Twitter: @kantarokomiya;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

CompaniesUS Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.