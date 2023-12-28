News & Insights

Japan's Monex to buy majority stake in 3iQ to boost crypto unit

December 28, 2023 — 04:59 pm EST

Written by Niket Nishant for Reuters ->

Dec 28 (Reuters) - Japan-based brokerage firm Monex Group 8698.T said on Thursday it will acquire a majority stake in Canada's 3iQ Digital Holdings to boost its appeal to crypto-hungry institutional investors.

The deal underscores a resurgence in the popularity of crypto, which has gained ground after being battered by a string of industry meltdowns last year.

Monex said the acquisition will help boost its asset management business. The company also operates an online brokerage and a crypto exchange in Japan.

TD Cowen advised Monex on the deal, while Cinaport Capital was the adviser to 3iQ.

