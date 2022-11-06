Japan's MOF to increase 2-year govt bond issuance to fund stimulus - draft

November 06, 2022 — 08:15 pm EST

Written by Takaya Yamaguchi for Reuters ->

TOKYO, Nov 7 (Reuters) - Japan's Ministry of Finance will raise 2-year government bond issuances by 100 billion yen ($679.49 million) a month from January to March to fund an economic stimulus package unveiled last month, a government draft document reviewed by Reuters showed on Monday.

That will bring the annual issuance of the 2-year bonds to 33.9 trillion yen for the current fiscal year ending next March, while the ministry also planned to boost the issuance of 6-month Treasury discount bills to help fund the stimulus, it showed.

($1 = 147.1700 yen)

