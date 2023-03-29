Japan's MOF considering setting up panel to discuss digital yen - NHK

Credit: REUTERS/KIM KYUNG-HOON

March 29, 2023 — 10:59 pm EDT

Written by Leika Kihara for Reuters ->

TOKYO, March 30 (Reuters) - Japan's Ministry of Finance (MOF) is considering setting up a new advisory panel in April to discuss the possibility of issuing a digital yen, public broadcaster NHK reported on Thursday.

The Bank of Japan (BOJ) plans to conduct a pilot experiment from April on issuing a central bank digital currency, though it has said the decision on whether to actually issue a digital yen will be made by the government and parliament.

(Reporting by Leika Kihara)

((leika.kihara@thomsonreuters.com; +813-6441-1828; Reuters Messaging: leika.kihara.reuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.