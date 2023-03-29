Japan's MOF considering setting up panel to discuss digital yen - NHK

TOKYO, March 30 (Reuters) - Japan's Ministry of Finance (MOF) is considering setting up a new advisory panel in April to discuss the possibility of issuing a digital yen, public broadcaster NHK reported on Thursday.

The Bank of Japan (BOJ) plans to conduct a pilot experiment from April on issuing a central bank digital currency, though it has said the decision on whether to actually issue a digital yen will be made by the government and parliament.

(Reporting by Leika Kihara)

((leika.kihara@thomsonreuters.com; +813-6441-1828; Reuters Messaging: leika.kihara.reuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.