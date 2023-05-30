News & Insights

Japan's MOF, BOJ, FSA officials to meet to discuss markets

May 30, 2023 — 03:00 am EDT

TOKYO, May 30 (Reuters) - Senior officials from the Ministry of Finance, Bank of Japan and Financial Services Agency will meet from 5:30 p.m. (0830 GMT) to discuss international financial markets, the finance ministry said on Tuesday.

The three-party meeting is routinely held to signal the authorities' vigilance on market players, particularly when volatility is high in the financial markets.

The Japanese yen has hovered close to a six-month low beyond 140 yen to the dollar since last Friday. The greenback dropped 0.03% against the yen on Tuesday to 140.4 JPY=, just below the year's high of 140.91 hit on Monday.

Longer-dated U.S. Treasuries rallied on Tuesday as bond traders welcomed the deal to suspend Washington's borrowing limit until January 2025 in exchange for caps on spending and cuts in government programmes.

