News & Insights

Japan's Mizuho to invest $600 mln more in Rakuten Securities - Nikkei

Credit: REUTERS/TORU HANAI

November 08, 2023 — 06:17 pm EST

Written by John Biju for Reuters ->

Nov 9 (Reuters) - Japan's Mizuho Financial Group 8411.T aims to increase its stake in online brokerage Rakuten Securities to nearly 50% with an expected investment amount of 90 billion yen ($596.38 million), the Nikkei business daily reported on Thursday.

Mizuho had, through its securities unit, acquired a 19.99% stake in Rakuten Securities from its parent Rakuten Group 4755.T for 80 billion yen last year, Reuters had reported.

The banking co plans to raise its stake in the company as the online broker's IPO plans lag, the report said.

Reuters had reported that Rakuten Group had applied to list its securities unit in Tokyo in July.

Plans for the listing of Rakuten Securities are still ongoing, the report said, adding that Mizuho is partnering with Rakuten Securities to attract new customers.

"Nothing has been decided at this point" Mizuho told Reuters regarding its investment in Rakuten Securities.

($1 = 150.9100 yen)

(Reporting by John Biju in Bengaluru; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri)

((John.Biju@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.