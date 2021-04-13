Japan's Mizuho to decline taking chairman's post at lobby group after system failures - source

TOKYO, April 13 (Reuters) - Mizuho Financial Group Inc 8411.T will decline to take the chairman post at the industry lobbying group, a source with direct knowledge of the matter said, after Japan's third largest lender by assets suffered a series of system failures.

