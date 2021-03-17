Japan's Mizuho says will set up third-party committee over system failures

Japan's Mizuho Financial Group Inc will set up a third-party committee to investigate repeated system failures, it said in a statement on Wednesday, adding that its chief executive will hold a press briefing at 5 p.m. (0800 GMT).

Since late February Mizuho has suffered three ATM-related glitches as well as problems last Thursday that resulted in delays to foreign currency-dominated remittances, mainly affecting corporate customers.

