Japan's Mizuho says suffers minor ATMs system glitch after Sunday's large-scale breakdown

TOKYO, March 4 (Reuters) - The main banking unit of Mizuho Financial Group 8411.T said it detected a system glitch at several of its automated teller machines (ATMs) on Wednesday night, after suffering a large-scale breakdown a few days ago.

The problem, which lasted for three minutes from 7:58 p.m local time, affected 29 ATMs, including ones in Tokyo, a spokesperson for Mizuho Bank said, adding the bank had restored service at those cash machines.

Japan's third largest lender stopped services on Sunday at ATMs which had taken customers' cash cards and bank books. The failure affected 4,318 ATMs out of 5,395 nationwide, the bank had said. The problem was caused by a failed data migration for time deposit transactions by the bank.

There was a different reason for the glitch this time, the spokesperson said, without giving details.

Mizuho revamped its core banking system in 2019 with more than 400 billion yen ($3.75 billion) worth of investments.

Mizuho Bank had a large-scale system failure on the first day of operations after a merger in 2002, and a system breakdown after the devastating earthquake of 2011.

(Reporting by Takashi Umekawa Editing by Sonya Hepinstall)

