Japan’s Mizuho says CEO to hold news briefing at 0900 GMT over system failures

TOKYO, April 5 (Reuters) - Mizuho Chief Executive Tatsufumi Sakai will hold a news briefing at 0900 GMT Monday regarding a string of recent system failures at the bank, the bank said.

Japan's third largest lender by assets, Mizuho has a history of technical problems. It suffered four system glitches during two weeks from February to March.

