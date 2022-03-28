Japan's Mizuho says $2.87 billion exposures to Russia, no change to profit outlook

TOKYO, March 28 (Reuters) - Mizuho Financial Group Inc 8411.T said on Monday it had exposure to Russia totaling $2.87 billion as of the end of last year and plans to book provisions given the uncertanties over the regional situation.

But there is no change to its net profit outlook for 530 billion yen ($4.28 billion) in the year ending this Thursday, Japan's third-largest banking group said.

