Japan's Mizuho reports rise of 35% in 9-month profit

Japan's third-largest lender by assets, Mizuho Financial Group Inc, reported net profit on Wednesday of 478.66 billion yen ($4.17 billion) in the nine months through December, up 35% from the corresonding period a year earlier.

Mizuho kept its full-year profit view through March at 530 billion yen, which compared with an average estimate of 582.35 billion yen by 12 analysts, according to Refinitiv.

($1=114.7200 yen)

