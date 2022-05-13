Japan's Mizuho reports 55.6% drop in Q4 net profit

Mizuho Financial Group Inc, Japan's third-largest lender by assets, reported on Friday a 55.6% drop in fourth-quarter net profit, as the war in Ukraine increased economic uncertainties.

Mizuho said profit for the January-March quarter came in at 51.8 billion yen ($402.52 million). That compared with an average profit estimate of 78.61 billion yen from three analysts surveyed by Refinitiv.

The banking group expects 540 billion yen in net income for the current business year, compared to the average 574.60 billion yen forecast by 13 analysts.

($1 = 128.6900 yen)

