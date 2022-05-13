Japan's Mizuho reports 55.6% drop in Q4 net profit

TOKYO, May 13 (Reuters) - Mizuho Financial Group Inc 8411.T, Japan's third-largest lender by assets, reported on Friday a 55.6% drop in fourth-quarter net profit, as the war in Ukraine increased economic uncertainties.

Mizuho said profit for the January-March quarter came in at 51.8 billion yen ($402.52 million). That compared with an average profit estimate of 78.61 billion yen from three analysts surveyed by Refinitiv.

The banking group expects 540 billion yen in net income for the current business year, compared to the average 574.60 billion yen forecast by 13 analysts.

($1 = 128.6900 yen)

(Reporting by Makiko Yamazaki; Editing by Christopher Cushing)

((Makiko.Yamazaki@thomsonreuters.com; +81-3-4563-2805;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.