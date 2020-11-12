Japan's Mizuho posts 25% drop in H1 profit

Mizuho Financial Group, Japan's third-largest lender by assets, said on Thursday its half-year net profit fell 25% due partly to rising credit-related costs amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The bank reported April-September profit of 215.5 billion yen ($2.05 billion), compared with 287.7 billion yen in the same period a year earlier.

For the full year through March, Mizuho revised its profit forecast to 350 billion yen from 320 billion yen, compared with the 363.2 billion yen average estimate of 13 analysts compiled by Refinitiv.

($1 = 105.1700 yen)

