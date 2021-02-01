Japan's Mizuho posts 19.4% rise in Q3 net profit

Contributor
Takashi Umekawa Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/TORU HANAI

Mizuho Financial Group Inc, Japan's third-largest lender by assets, on Monday reported a 19.4% rise in third quarter net profit.

TOKYO, Feb 1 (Reuters) - Mizuho Financial Group Inc 8411.T, Japan's third-largest lender by assets, on Monday reported a 19.4% rise in third quarter net profit.

Mizuho posted a profit of 138.9 billion yen ($1.33 billion)in the October-December period versus 116.3 billion yen in the same period a year earlier, according to Reuters' calculations based on nine-month cumulative figures disclosed in a stock exchange filing.

Mizuho kept its full-year profit view through March at 350 billion yen, which compared with the 379.7 billion yen average of 11 analyst estimates compiled by Refinitiv.

($1 = 104.6700 yen)

(Reporting by Takashi Umekawa; Editing by Kim Coghill)

((Takashi.Umekawa@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters