Japan's Mizuho posts 19.4% rise in Q3 net profit

TOKYO, Feb 1 (Reuters) - Mizuho Financial Group Inc 8411.T, Japan's third-largest lender by assets, on Monday reported a 19.4% rise in third quarter net profit.

Mizuho posted a profit of 138.9 billion yen ($1.33 billion)in the October-December period versus 116.3 billion yen in the same period a year earlier, according to Reuters' calculations based on nine-month cumulative figures disclosed in a stock exchange filing.

Mizuho kept its full-year profit view through March at 350 billion yen, which compared with the 379.7 billion yen average of 11 analyst estimates compiled by Refinitiv.

($1 = 104.6700 yen)

