Japan's Mizuho net profit drops 24.6% as credit costs rise amid virus

Publisher
Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/TORU HANAI

Mizuho Financial Group on Friday said its net profit dropped 24.6% in the first quarter of its financial year as credit-related costs rose amid the coronavirus pandemic.

TOKYO, July 31 (Reuters) - Mizuho Financial Group on Friday said its net profit dropped 24.6% in the first quarter of its financial year as credit-related costs rose amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Japan's third-largest lender by assets reported April-June profit of 122.4 billion yen ($1.17 billion) compared to 162.4 billion yen in the same period a year earlier.

For the current financial year through March 2021, Mizuho reiterated a forecast for profit of 320 billion yen. That compared with the 355.13 billion yen average of 12 analyst estimates compiled by Refinitiv.

($1 = 104.3600 yen) (Reporting by Takashi Umekawa; Editing by Tom Hogue) ((Takashi.Umekawa@thomsonreuters.com;)) Keywords: MIZUHO RESULTS/

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters