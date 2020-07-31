Japan's Mizuho net profit drops 24.6% as credit costs rise amid virus

TOKYO, July 31 (Reuters) - Mizuho Financial Group on Friday said its net profit dropped 24.6% in the first quarter of its financial year as credit-related costs rose amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Japan's third-largest lender by assets reported April-June profit of 122.4 billion yen ($1.17 billion) compared to 162.4 billion yen in the same period a year earlier.

For the current financial year through March 2021, Mizuho reiterated a forecast for profit of 320 billion yen. That compared with the 355.13 billion yen average of 12 analyst estimates compiled by Refinitiv.

($1 = 104.3600 yen)

