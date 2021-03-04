Japan's Mizuho has built 5.07% stake in Toshiba - filing

Makiko Yamazaki Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/Toru Hanai

TOKYO, March 5 (Reuters) - Japan's Mizuho Financial Group Inc 8411.T has built a 5.07% stake in Toshiba Corp. 6502.T, a filing to the Ministry of Finance showed on Friday.

Mizuho's banking unit, securities unit and asset management arm own 1.24%, 1.7% and 2.13%, respectively, accoriding to the filing.

