Japan's Mizuho Financial reports 36% drop in Q1 net profit

TOKYO, July 29 (Reuters) - Mizuho Financial Group Inc 8411.T, Japan's third-largest lender by assets, reported on Friday a 36% drop in first-quarter net profit from a year ago when earnings were boosted by tax-related gains.

Mizuho said profit for the April-June quarter came in at 159.29 billion yen ($1.20 billion). That compared with an average profit estimate of 115.25 billion yen from two analysts surveyed by Refinitiv.

The banking group maintained its full-year net profit forecast at 540 billion yen, compared to the average 550.60 billion yen forecast by 12 analysts.

($1 = 132.6800 yen)

(Reporting by Rocky Swift Editing by Shri Navaratnam)

((Makiko.Yamazaki@thomsonreuters.com; +81-3-4563-2805;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.