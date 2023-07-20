News & Insights

Japan's Mizuho Financial Group to issue $1.87 bln AT1 bonds

July 20, 2023 — 04:25 am EDT

Written by Anton Bridge for Reuters ->

TOKYO, July 20 (Reuters) - Japan's Mizuho Financial Group 8411.T plans to issue a total of 261 billion yen ($1.87 billion) of additional tier-1 (AT1) debt, according to a regulatory filing.

AT1 bonds act as shock absorbers if a bank's capital levels fall below a certain threshold. They can be converted into equity or written off.

Mizuho said on Thursday its first issuance, for 160 billion yen, will yield 1.785% for an initial period of five years and five months. The second, worth 101 billion yen, will yield 2.143% for a ten year and five month period.

Thereafter the bonds will be priced to yield 165 and 166 basis points above five-year Japanese government bonds (JGBs), respectively.

The global AT1 market cratered in March after Swiss regulators determined these bonds of insolvent Credit Suisse CSGN.S would be wiped out as part of its rescue package by rival UBS UBSG.S.

Mizuho is the third major Japanese financial institution to issue AT1 debt since then, following Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group 8316.T and Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group 8306.T.

($1 = 139.2900 yen)

