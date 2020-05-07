Japan's Mizuho cuts profit estimate by 5% amid coronavirus outbreak

Takashi Umekawa Reuters
Mizuho Financial Group Inc, Japan's third-largest lender by assets, on Thursday cut its full-year estimate for group net profit by 5.3% as it books credit-related costs amid the coronavirus outbreak.

The lender lowered its forecast to 445 billion yen ($4.2 billion) from 470 billion, it said in a statement.

Mizuho will release its results on May 15.

($1 = 106.3700 yen)

