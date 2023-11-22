Japan's Mizuho applies to set up securities company in China

adds background

BEIJING, Nov 23 (Reuters) - Japanese bank Mizuho has sought to establish a securities company in China, becoming the latest foreign firm to make an inroad into China's onshore securities market with a fully-owned entity.

The China Securities Regulatory Commission has received Mizuho Securities' application, according to a filing record issued on Wednesday from the regulator's website.

Citigroup C.N and Standard Chartered STAN.L are also in the process of establishing securities units in China after Beijing allowed wholly-owned foreign securities companies in 2019.

