News & Insights

Oil

Japan's Mitsui to buy 12.7% stake in Axiata's digital and analytics unit

Credit: REUTERS/LIM HUEY TENG

November 02, 2023 — 01:35 am EDT

Written by Rishav Chatterjee for Reuters ->

Updates with further details and background in paragraphs 3-6

Nov 2 (Reuters) - Japanese trading house Mitsui 8031.T will take a 12.69% stake in Axiata Group's AXIA.KL digital and analytics unit, the Malaysian telecommunications conglomerate said on Thursday.

Mitsui will invest $58 million in Axiata Digital & Analytics (ADA) through ADA's holding company, Axiata Digital Services.

Mitsui's latest investment currently values the digital and analytics firm at $550 million.

"Through this additional investment, Mitsui will provide ADA's marketing solutions and data analysis services to Mitsui's important partners and investees to help accelerate their marketing DX efforts," the Japanese firm said.

Mitsui will also acquire an additional 16.7% stake in Axiata Digital Services, beefing it up to 20%.

(Reporting by Rishav Chatterjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Sonia Cheema)

((Rishav.Chatterjee@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Oil
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.