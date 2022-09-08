SHEL

Japan's Mitsui, Shell to explore feasibility of capturing carbon in Asia Pacific

Sakura Murakami Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/Toby Melville

TOKYO, Sept 8 (Reuters) - Mitsui & Co 8031.T signed an agreement with Shell SHEL.L to explore the feasibility of capturing and storing carbon (CCS) in the Asia Pacific region, the Japanese company said on Thursday.

The two companies will also look into the policies necessary to develop CCS as well as potentially owning ships capable of carrying liquid carbon dioxide, according to the statement.

(Reporting by Sakura Murakami; Editing by Himani Sarkar)

