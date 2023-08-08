Japan's Mitsui seek shrimp farming dominance with Ecuador deal

By Katya Golubkova and Yuka Obayashi

TOKYO, Aug 8 (Reuters) - Japanese trading house Mitsui & Co 8031.Tplans to invest $360 million in an Ecuadoran shrimp farming company to cement its role in the industry and capture rising consumer demand for higher protein food.

Mitsui will buy shares in Industrial Pesquera Santa Priscila (IPSP), the world's largest shrimp farming company, from its founders, it said in a statement on Tuesday.

Yoichiro Endo, Mitsui's chief operating officer of its food business, declined to give the specific size of the holding in IPSP during a news conference but said it would be less than one-third of the company's equity.

Mitsui's purchase follows other Japanese trading houses in expanding their stakes in the global food supply chain, with Mitsubishi Corp 8058.T buying into a Norwegian salmon producer and Itochu Corp 8001.T selling bananas and pineapples under the Dole brand.

The deal will close by March 2024 at which time IPSP will become an equity method affiliate of the trading house, the statement said, which typically means Mitsui will hold more than 20% of the company.

"By making the two firms, the world's No.1 shrimp farmer and processor, our group companies, we put shrimp as one of our core food businesses and aim to expand our value chain," Endo told reporters.

Strong performances at the food divisions at Japan's major trading houses has helped to offset declines in profits from their energy and metals businesses.

Profits at Mitsui's lifestyle unit, which sells food such as grain, broiler chickens and salmon, rose 33.8 billion yen ($236 million) in the first quarter the of 2023/2024 fiscal year, the company reported last week, offsetting a 44-billion-yen-hit from lower fuel prices.

Itochu, which owns the FamilyMart convenience store chain and sells some of its goods like eggs there, said its food division posted a first quarter net profit of 20.8 billion yen, equal to about half of the 56.2 billion yen made by its key metals and minerals business.

The food and consumer divisions of Mitsubishi, a shareholder in liquefied natural gas projects worldwide and also convenience store chain Lawson, doubled their profit to a combined 62.2 billion yen in the first quarter, around 20% of its profits in the period and more than the 49.5 billion yen at its gas unit.

U.S. billionaire investor Warren Buffett has recently raised his stakes in Itochu, Marubeni Corp 8002.T, Mitsubishi, Mitsui and Sumitomo Corp 8053.T and said he could buy more.

