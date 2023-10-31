News & Insights

Japan's Mitsui raises FY profit guidance despite weaker first-half

October 31, 2023 — 02:23 am EDT

Written by Katya Golubkova for Reuters ->

TOKYO, Oct 31 (Reuters) - Japan's Mitsui & Co 8031.T on Tuesday posted a 15% fall in first-half net profit, but raised its full-year forecast on expectations of higher profits from liquefied natural gas (LNG) trading.

The trading house reported a profit of 456.3 billion yen ($3 billion) for the six months ended Sept. 30, down from 539.1 billion yen a year ago, hurt by lower prices of fossil fuels.

The company raised its forecast for the year ending in March 2024 to 940 billion yen from 880 billion earlier, supported by stronger performance expectations at its LNG and machinery and infrastructure segments.

Higher profit guidance allowed Mitsui - where U.S. investor Warren Buffet recently increased his stake - to raise full-year dividend forecast to 170 yen per share, up 30 yen year-on-year.

Mitsui said 170 yen per share will be its minimum level of annual dividend from now to end-March 2026.

Mitsui shares closed 0.78% up on Tuesday, outperforming the wider Nikkei index .N225 ended the session 0.53% higher.

($1=150.1100 yen)

