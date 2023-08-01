News & Insights

Japan's Mitsui Q1 net profit down 8% on lower commodity prices

August 01, 2023 — 01:29 am EDT

Written by Katya Golubkova for Reuters ->

TOKYO, Aug 1 (Reuters) - Japanese trading house Mitsui & Co 8031.T on Tuesday posted an 8% fall in first-quarter net profit to 252.8 billion yen ($1.8 billion), year-on-year, hit by lower commodity prices.

Japanese trading houses, including Mitsui and its peers Mitsubishi Corp 8058.T and Sumitomo Corp 8053.T, posted record profits last year as commodity prices soared on Russian invasion of Ukraine but have warned this year will be weaker.

Mitsui said on Tuesday that its net profit in the first quarter of 2023/2024 fiscal year took a 44 billion yen hit from a year ago as commodity prices from coal to iron ore and oil and gas went down.

Analysts surveyed by Refinitiv had forecast Mitsui's first quarter net profit at 253.7 billion yen. Mitsui shares were 1.1% up at 0521 GMT.

($1 = 142.7700 yen)

