Japan's Mitsui OSK signs charter with INEOS for two LNG carriers

June 28, 2023 — 03:29 am EDT

Written by Emily Chow for Reuters ->

KUALA LUMPUR, June 28 (Reuters) - Japan's Mitsui OSK Lines (MOL) 9104.T has signed a long-term agreement with a subsidiary of INEOS Group Ltd for the charter of two new-build liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers.

Signed with INEOS Energy Trading, the two vessels will be built at South Korea's Okpo shipyard with a cargo capacity of 174,000 cubic meters each, MOL said in a statement on Wednesday.

Both the vessels are expected to be delivered in 2027.

