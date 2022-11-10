Japan's Mitsui OSK, QatarEnergy sign charter deal for LNG carriers

SINGAPORE, Nov 10 (Reuters) - Japan's Mitsui OSK Lines (MOL) 9104.T has signed a long-term charter contract for three newbuild liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers with state-owned QatarEnergy, the Japanese firm said on Thursday.

The three vessels will be built by Hudong-Zhonghua Shipbuilding Group Co. Ltd in China, and are set for delivery in 2027, MOL said in a statement.

The move follows MOL's signing of a long-term charter deal with QatarEnergy in April for four newbuild LNG carriers, also by Hudong-Zhonghua Shipbuilding, for delivery between 2024 and 2025.

(Reporting by Emily Chow; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)

