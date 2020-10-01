Japan's Mitsui Mining sees second-half zinc output rising 10% y/y
TOKYO, Oct 1 (Reuters) - Mitsui Mining and Smelting Co Ltd 5706.T, Japan's biggest zinc smelter, said on Thursday it planned to produce 118,600 tonnes of refined zinc in the second half of the 2020/21 financial year, up 10.0% from a year earlier.
The second half runs from October to March.
Zinc is used mainly as an anti-corrosive coating while making galvanised steel.
Here are output plan details, with comparisons against estimated first-half production and actual second-half production for the 2019/20 financial year ended on March 31.
(Zinc and lead in tonnes):
H2 FY20/21
H1 FY20/21
H2 FY19/20
Zinc
118,600
99,400
107,800
Lead
35,900
33,800
34,100
(Reporting by Yuka Obayashi; Editing by Rashmi Aich)
((Yuka.Obayashi@thomsonreuters.com; +813-6441-1798;))
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.
