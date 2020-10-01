Japan's Mitsui Mining sees second-half zinc output rising 10% y/y

TOKYO, Oct 1 (Reuters) - Mitsui Mining and Smelting Co Ltd 5706.T, Japan's biggest zinc smelter, said on Thursday it planned to produce 118,600 tonnes of refined zinc in the second half of the 2020/21 financial year, up 10.0% from a year earlier.

The second half runs from October to March.

Zinc is used mainly as an anti-corrosive coating while making galvanised steel.

Here are output plan details, with comparisons against estimated first-half production and actual second-half production for the 2019/20 financial year ended on March 31.

(Zinc and lead in tonnes):

H2 FY20/21

H1 FY20/21

H2 FY19/20

Zinc

118,600

99,400

107,800

Lead

35,900

33,800

34,100

(Reporting by Yuka Obayashi; Editing by Rashmi Aich)

