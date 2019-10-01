Japan's Mitsui Mining expects H2 zinc output to rise 1.3% y/y
TOKYO, Oct 1 (Reuters) - Mitsui Mining and Smelting Co Ltd 5706.T, Japan's biggest zinc smelter, plans to produce 109,300 tonnes of refined zinc during October-March of the 2019/20 financial year, it said on Tuesday, up 1.3% from the same period a year earlier.
Zinc is used mainly as an anti-corrosive coating for galvanised steel.
Following are details of the company's output plan, with comparisons against estimated production in the first half of the financial 2019/20 year and actual production in the second half of 2018/19.
(Zinc and lead in tonnes, gold and silver in kilograms):
H2 FY19/20
H1 FY19/20
H2 FY18/19
Zinc
109,300
111,900
107,900
Lead
34,000
35,000
34,100
Gold
2,100
2,600
2,800
Silver
81,100
98,800
89,100
