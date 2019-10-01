Commodities

Japan's Mitsui Mining expects H2 zinc output to rise 1.3% y/y

Yuka Obayashi Reuters
Mitsui Mining and Smelting Co Ltd, Japan's biggest zinc smelter, plans to produce 109,300 tonnes of refined zinc during October-March of the 2019/20 financial year, it said on Tuesday, up 1.3% from the same period a year earlier.

Zinc is used mainly as an anti-corrosive coating for galvanised steel.

Following are details of the company's output plan, with comparisons against estimated production in the first half of the financial 2019/20 year and actual production in the second half of 2018/19.

(Zinc and lead in tonnes, gold and silver in kilograms):

H2 FY19/20

H1 FY19/20

H2 FY18/19

Zinc

109,300

111,900

107,900

Lead

34,000

35,000

34,100

Gold

2,100

2,600

2,800

Silver

81,100

98,800

89,100

(Reporting by Yuka Obayashi Editing by Shri Navaratnam)

((Yuka.Obayashi@thomsonreuters.com; +813-4563-2761; Reuters Messaging: yuka.obayashi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

