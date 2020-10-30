Japan's Mitsui lowers COVID-19 impact estimate on FY20/21 profit by 60 bln yen

TOKYO, Oct 30 (Reuters) - Mitsui & Co Ltd 8031.T said on Friday it now expects that the COVID-19 pandemic will have a negative impact of 140 billion yen ($1.34 billion) on its profit in the current financial year to March 31, down from its previous estimate of 200 billion yen.

The trading company stuck to its annual net profit forecast, but it may book some impairment losses later this year due to a planned revaluation of assets that have been hit hard by the pandemic, Mitsui Chief Financial Officer Takakazu Uchida told a news conference.

($1 = 104.7000 yen)

(Reporting by Yuka Obayashi; Editing by Tom Hogue)

