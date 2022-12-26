Japan's Mitsui, Itochu and JERA to sign new long-term contracts to buy LNG from Oman -NHK

TOKYO, Dec 27 (Reuters) - Japan's trading houses Mitsui & Co 8031.T, Itochu Corp 8001.T and Japan's biggest power generator JERA are expected to sign new long-term contracts to buy liquefied natural gas (LNG) from Oman, NHK said on Tuesday.

The Japanese companies are expected to buy a total of about 2 million tonnes of LNG, starting from 2025, through around 10-year contracts, public broadcaster NHK said.

(Reporting by Yuka Obayashi; Editing by Sandra Maler)

