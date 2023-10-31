News & Insights

Japan's Mitsui H1 net profit down 15% on lower fossil fuel prices

October 31, 2023 — 01:23 am EDT

Written by Katya Golubkova for Reuters ->

TOKYO, Oct 31 (Reuters) - Japanese trading house Mitsui & Co 8031.T posted on Tuesday a fall of 15% in six-month net profit, but increased its full-year profit forecast on expectations of higher profits from liquefied natural gas (LNG) trading.

Mitsui reported 456.3 billion yen ($3 billion) in net profit to Sept 30, down from 539.1 billion yen in the year earlier period, as lower prices of fossil fuels affected results.

The company improved its profit forecast for the year ending in March 2024 to 940 billion yen from the 880 billion it had guided earlier, supported by stronger performance expectations of its LNG and machinery and infrastructure segments.

($1=150.1100 yen)

(Reporting by Katya Golubkova; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)

((ekaterina.golubkova@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

